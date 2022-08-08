News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CWG Final, PHOTOS: India vs Australia

CWG Final, PHOTOS: India vs Australia

Source: PTI
August 08, 2022 00:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Beth Mooney

IMAGE: Australia’s Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath celebrate. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Beth Mooney struck a fine half-century as the Australian women's cricket team managed to reach 161 for 8 despite a spirited fielding effort from India in the Commonwealth Games final at Edgbaston on Sunday.

 

Australia opted to bat on a bright and sunny afternoon with a packed house witnessing the title clash of the first ever women's cricket competition in CWG history.

Renuka Singh

IMAGE: Renuka Singh Thakur successfully appeals for the LBW of Alyssa Healy. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Renuka Singh, the stand-out pacer for India in this tournament, once again provided an early breakthrough by trapping the dangerous Alyssa Healy leg before with a delivery that moved in a shade.

The Indians went for the DRS in the last second and it was successful.

Mooney (61 off 41)and skipper Meg Lanning (36 off 26) then stitched a 78-run stand and once again it seemed Australia would bat India out of the game like they had done in the T20 World Cup final couple of years ago.

Lanning made her intent clear as she dispatched a length ball off Renuka over mid off for the first six of the match.

The Indian fielders who are often criticised had a fine day in the middle. It started with a close run out of Lanning and included two fine catches from Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav.

Sneh Rana

IMAGE: Sneh Rana celebrates with teammates. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Deepti plucked one off the right hand to get rid of a well set Mooney while Radha took a low diving catch at backward point to dismiss Tahlia McGrath, who played the game despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Australia looked set for a 180 plus total but India fought back in the last five overs taking five wickets for 35 runs.

Renuka ended with tidy figures of 2 for 25 in four overs while fellow pacer Meghna Singh was underbowled as India used seven bowling options.

Sneh Rana (2/38) was the most expensive bowler who bowled their full quota but took two crucial wickets of Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Australia stand in between men's hockey and CWG gold
Australia stand in between men's hockey and CWG gold
Father takes unpaid leave to fuel Nitu's boxing dreams
Father takes unpaid leave to fuel Nitu's boxing dreams
What India women's hockey coach said after semis loss
What India women's hockey coach said after semis loss
Squash at CWG: Dipika-Saurav bag mixed doubles bronze
Squash at CWG: Dipika-Saurav bag mixed doubles bronze
People know us now: Javelin thrower Annu Rani
People know us now: Javelin thrower Annu Rani
PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 5th T20I
PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 5th T20I
CoA slams Patel for suspension references
CoA slams Patel for suspension references

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Boxers Nikhat, Amit, Nitu grab maiden CWG golds

Boxers Nikhat, Amit, Nitu grab maiden CWG golds

PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 5th T20I

PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 5th T20I

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances