Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG: India wins historic gold-silver in men's triple jump

CWG: India wins historic gold-silver in men's triple jump

Source: PTI
August 07, 2022 17:21 IST
IMAGE: Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker celebrate winning the gold and silver medal respectively in the men's triple jump at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Eldhose Paul led India's historic 1-2 finish in men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games as he won a rare gold medal in track and field events and was followed by fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker in Birmingham on Sunday.

 

Paul produced his best effort of 17.03m in his third attempt while Aboobacker was not behind much as he finished at 17.02m, which he managed in his fifth attempt.

Jah-Nhal Perinchief of Bermuda won the bronze with his best jump of 16.92m.

India has won four triple jump medals in the past editions but this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes.

Mohinder Singh Gill had won a bronze and a silver in 1970 and 1974 editions while Renjith Maheswary and Arpinder Singh had finished third in 2010 and 2014 editions.

Source: PTI
CWG Boxing: Nitu, Panghal strike gold
Para TT at CWG: Bhavina wins gold, bronze for Sonalben
PIX: CWG golden double by Thompson-Herah, Kiplimo
India affect? Lanka asks China to defer spy ship visit
CWG Badminton: Sindhu, Sen enter singles final
PIX: India women beat N Zealand for CWG hockey bronze
CWG Boxing: Nitu, Panghal strike gold
