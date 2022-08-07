News
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG TT: Sreeja suffers heartbreaking loss, misses bronze by whisker

Source: PTI
August 07, 2022 18:15 IST
IMAGE: India's Sreeja Akula went down to Australia's Yangzi Liu 3-4 in a thrilling bronze medal play-off at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

India's Sreeja Akula suffered a heartbreaking loss at the Commonwealth Games in Birmimgham as she went down to Australia's Yangzi Liu 3-4 in a thrilling bronze medal play-off.

 

Sreeja went down 11-3, 6-11, 2-11, 11-7, 13-15, 11-9, 7-11 after staging a slew of comebacks in a match that lasted more than one and a half hour.

The Hyderabad-born paddler made a confident start against Liu who appeared quite nervous and the former took advantage of that to race to a 11-3 win the first game.

The Australian bounced back with a more attacking intent and clinched the second game 11-6 to draw level.

Buoyed by her comeback in the second game, Liu continued from where she left off and did not allow the Indian to find any rhythm, and won the third game 11-2.

Sreeja, however, displayed the first signs of her never-say-die attitude and relied on her smart forehand plays to win the fourth game 11-7.

With the match all set at 2-2, it was Liu once again, who went ahead with a tight game and made it 15-13 in the fifth game.

The sixth game turned out to be a battle of wits between the two players but it was Sreeja, who showed her class by winning 11-9, after trailing 1-7 at one point.

The deciding set turned out to be something similar as Sreeja, despite trailing 1-6, made it 5-8.

But it was the Australian who had the last laugh and walked away with the bronze.

