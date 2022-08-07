News
Squash at CWG: Dipika-Saurav bag mixed doubles bronze

Squash at CWG: Dipika-Saurav bag mixed doubles bronze

Source: PTI
August 07, 2022 23:40 IST
Dipika Pallikal

IMAGE: Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal celebrate against Australia’s Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal won the bronze medal in the squash event of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

In a repeat of last edition's final, Ghosal and Pallikal hardly broke a sweat as they prevailed 11-8, 11-4 over the Australian combine of Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley in the bronze medal play off.

 

The Indian duo, that had won the silver medal in the mixed team event in the 2018 Gold Coast edition, had gone down to Joelle King and Paul Coll in the semifinals.

This is Ghosal's second medal at the Games, having won India's first ever medal -- a bronze -- in the men's singles event earlier this week.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
