Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG Boxing: Nitu, Panghal strike gold

CWG Boxing: Nitu, Panghal strike gold

Source: PTI
August 07, 2022 16:27 IST
IMAGE: India's boxers Nitu Ghanghas, right, in action against Demie-Jade Resztan of England during the women’s Over 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) gold medal fight at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

India's boxers Nitu Ghanghas won the women's 48kg Commonwealth Games title before Amit Panghal stormed to the gold medal in the men's 51kg, in Birmingham, on Sunday.

 

Panghal bettered his silver from the last edition as he out-punched European Championship silver medallist England's Kiaran MacDonald by a 5-0 verdict in the men's flyweight.

Nitu, on the other hand, upstaged 2019 World championships bronze medallist Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict.

IMAGE: Nitu Ghanghas poses with her gold medal. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Despite the height disadvantage, Asian Games gold medallist Panghal was the far better pugilist among the two.

But MacDonald upped the ante in the final round despite managing a nasty cut.

IMAGE: Amit Panghal out-punched European Championship silver medallist England's Kiaran MacDonald by a 5-0 verdict in the men's flyweight final. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

The first Indian boxer to take the ring, the 21-year-old Nitu, competing in her first CWG, looked completely in control throughout the nine minutes, giving the home boxer no chance.

The Southpaw continued to dazzle in the ring as she threw sharp, accurate combination of punches and controlled the pace of the contest.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

