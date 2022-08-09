CWG 2022: How India fared on Monday, August 8

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen celebrates on the podium with his gold medal after beating Malaysia’s Tze Yong NG in the Commonwealth Games' men's singles badminton final on Monday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India finished fourth with 22 gold, 15 silver and 23 bronze, for a haul of 61 medals, as the curtain came down on the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday night.

Even though it could not surpass its medal tally from the previous Games in Australia’s Gold Coast, as shooting was dropped from this edition's programme, it was an excellent performance by the Indian contingent, which finished in a blaze of glory, winning four gold, a silver and bronze on the concluding day.

India’s shuttlers, outstanding throughout the Games, started the gold rush on the last day, winning the men’s singles, women’s singles and men’s doubles for a haul of three gold, one silver and two bronze from the sport.

Pusarla Sindhu started the day by securing India’s first gold, beating Canada’s Michelle Lee 21-15, 21-13 in the women’s singles final.

Lakshya Sen then showed grit and composure as he came from behind to beat Malaysia’s Tze Yong Ng 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 for the men’s singles gold.

The pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then made light work of the English pairing of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, winning 21-15, 21-13, for the men’s doubles gold.

Later, Achanta Sharath Kamal certified himself as a Commonwealth Games legend after beating England’s Liam Pitchford 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 and winning the men’s singles Table Tennis gold. It was his third gold of the Games and his fourth overall.

He now has 13 medals from Commonwealth Games since making his debut in 2006.

Here's how India’s athletes fared on Monday, August 8, Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games.

BADMINTON:

Women's singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu beat Canada's Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13.

Men's singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen beat Malaysia’s Tze Yong NG 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

Men's doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat England's Ben Lane and Sean Mendy 21-15, 21-13.



HOCKEY:

Men's gold medal match: India lost to Australia 0-7.

TABLE TENNIS:

Men's singles gold medal match: Achanta Sharath Kamal beat England's Liam Pitchford 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8.

Men's singles bronze medal match: G Sathiyan beat England’s Paul Drinkhall 11-9, 11-3.