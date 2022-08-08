News
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG Badminton: Chirag-Satwik win men's doubles gold

CWG Badminton: Chirag-Satwik win men's doubles gold

Source: PTI
August 08, 2022 18:55 IST
Gold medalists, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during the medal ceremony for the Badminton Men's Doubles on day eleven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham on Monday 

IMAGE: Gold medalists, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during the medal ceremony for the Badminton Men's Doubles on day eleven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham on Monday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India's star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the country's third gold from the badminton court with a straight game victory over England's Ben Lane and Sean Mendy at the Commonwealth Games.

 

The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13.

India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign with three gold, one silver and two bronze.

The Satwik-Chirag pair followed double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and All England runners-up Lakshya Sen, who also won yellow metals on the day.

The silver came in team championship and the bronze medals were won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women's doubles.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
