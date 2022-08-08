Sindhu whips Li to win CWG women's singles badminton gold

IMAGE: P V Sindhu celebrates winning the first game against Canada's Michelle Li in the Commonwealth Games women's singles badminton final on Monday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Pusarla V Sindhu proved too good for Canada's Michelle Li in the women's singles badminton final to win her maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal, in Birmingham, on Monday.

The former World champion and double Olympics medallist won 21-15, 21-13 to give India its 200th medal at the Games.

Going into the final the No. 7-ranked Indian ace held an 8-2 head-to-head advantage over the Canadian, winning on both the occasions they met this year. On Monday she extended her dominance over the world No. 13.

The scores ran neck and neck early on in the final before Sindhu established a 11-8 lead at the interval in the first game.

After the change of ends two unforced errors by Li enabled the Indian to extend it to 13-8. She kept the momentum going with a good mix of drops and smashes to take the game 21-15.

The story in the second game was no different as Sindhu, who was beaten by compatriot Saina Nehwal in the final in the last edition of Games in Australia's Gold Coast in 2018, controlled the proceedings with judicious play, luring Li to the net and going for the deep drop when the opportunity arose.

A 11-6 lead at the break virtually put an end to whatever hopes Li may have entertained of a fightback as Sindhu went all-out for the kill, racing to 13-8 and 15-11.

The Canadian got just two more points as Sindhu completed a superb demolition.

Incidentally, when Sindhu won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, it was Li who won the singles gold medal.