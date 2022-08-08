News
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG: Sharath Kamal wins singles TT gold

Source: PTI
August 08, 2022 19:07 IST
Gold Medallist, India's Achanta Sharath Kamal celebrates during the Table Tennis Men's Singles Medal Ceremony on day eleven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham, England, on Monday.

IMAGE: Gold Medallist, India's Achanta Sharath Kamal celebrates during the Table Tennis Men's Singles Medal Ceremony on day eleven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham, England, on Monday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Veteran Sharath Kamal extended his domination at the Commonwealth Games by winning the gold medal in the men's singles event, thrashing England's Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the final in Birmingham on Monday.

 

After going down in the first game, Sharath outsmarted the 29-year-old nimble-footed Briton 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 to finish on top of podium after a gap of 16 years.

The 40-year-old Sharath had earlier won gold in men's singles at the Melbourne Games in 2006 and also bagged a bronze at the 2010 showpiece in New Delhi.

The Tamil Nadu-born superstar paddler has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men's team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men's doubles event.

With Monday's sensational gold, Sharath has taken his overall medal tally to 13 at the CWG, since making his Games debut in 2006.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
PIX: Aus beat India for gold, but cricket the winner!
Zareen, Kamal India's flagbearers for CWG closing
Squash at CWG: Dipika-Saurav bag mixed doubles bronze
Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Stuffed Mushrooms
Don't know who is real CM: Aaditya's jibe at Shinde
Aarya Walvekar Is Miss India USA 2022
'We Expect The President To Act!'

PIX: Sindhu, Sen win CWG badminton singles gold

Meet India's medallists at Birmingham CWG

