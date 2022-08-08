News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG Hockey: India thumped by Australia in final, bag silver

CWG Hockey: India thumped by Australia in final, bag silver

Source: PTI
August 08, 2022 19:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia's Tom Wickham celebrates after scoring their fourth goal against India during the Men's Hockey gold medal match on day eleven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre in Birmingham on Monday.

IMAGE: Australia's Tom Wickham celebrates after scoring their fourth goal against India during the Men's Hockey gold medal match on day eleven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre in Birmingham on Monday. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

India settled for the silver medal in men's hockey after losing to Australia 0-7 in a one-sided final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

Blake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Tom Wickham and Fynn Ogilvie scored for the gold medallists.

 

Up against a rampaging Australians, Indians struggled to get their act right in the summit showdown,  which was totally lopsided.

Australia scored the first goal of the game in the first quarter, having started the final on a dominating note.

Australia were 2-0 at the end of the first quarter, with Ephraums scoring the second goal for the six-time CWG champions.

They continued to put pressure and scored five more goals to extend their domination at the multi-sport sporting extravaganza.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet India's medallists at Birmingham CWG
Meet India's medallists at Birmingham CWG
PIX: Sindhu, Sen win CWG badminton singles gold
PIX: Sindhu, Sen win CWG badminton singles gold
PIX: Aus beat India for gold, but cricket the winner!
PIX: Aus beat India for gold, but cricket the winner!
Aamir's All-Boys Screening for Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir's All-Boys Screening for Laal Singh Chaddha
CWG: Sharath Kamal wins singles TT gold
CWG: Sharath Kamal wins singles TT gold
Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Stuffed Mushrooms
Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Stuffed Mushrooms
Don't know who is real CM: Aaditya's jibe at Shinde
Don't know who is real CM: Aaditya's jibe at Shinde

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG: Sharath Kamal wins singles TT gold

CWG: Sharath Kamal wins singles TT gold

Zareen, Kamal India's flagbearers for CWG closing

Zareen, Kamal India's flagbearers for CWG closing

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances