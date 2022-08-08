CWG Hockey: India thumped by Australia in final, bag silver

IMAGE: Australia's Tom Wickham celebrates after scoring their fourth goal against India during the Men's Hockey gold medal match on day eleven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre in Birmingham on Monday. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

India settled for the silver medal in men's hockey after losing to Australia 0-7 in a one-sided final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

Blake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Tom Wickham and Fynn Ogilvie scored for the gold medallists.

Up against a rampaging Australians, Indians struggled to get their act right in the summit showdown, which was totally lopsided.

Australia scored the first goal of the game in the first quarter, having started the final on a dominating note.

Australia were 2-0 at the end of the first quarter, with Ephraums scoring the second goal for the six-time CWG champions.

They continued to put pressure and scored five more goals to extend their domination at the multi-sport sporting extravaganza.