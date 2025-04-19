HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Churchill Brothers declared I-League champs, earn ISL promotion

Churchill Brothers declared I-League champs, earn ISL promotion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 19, 2025 23:19 IST

x

Inter Kashi to appeal to CAS.

Churchill Brothers are I-League champions.

IMAGE: Churchill Brothers are I-League champions.. Photograph: Kind courtesy Churchill Brothers FC/Facebook

Churchill Brothers were belatedly crowned I-League champions and handed promotion to the Indian Super League after the All India Football Federation's Appeals Committee ruled against second-placed Inter Kashi on Saturday.

Churchill Brothers had finished provisionally on top of the I-League table (with 40 points), after the final round of matches on April 6 but their wait for the title and a historic promotion to the ISL depended on the verdict of the AIFF's Appeal Committee which was to decide a case involving second-placed Inter Kashi (39 points).

 

The controversy was related to Inter Kashi's match against Namdhari SC on January 13, which the latter won 2-0. But the AIFF Disciplinary Committee later ruled that Namdhari fielded an ineligible player. The committee awarded a 3-0 forfeit win to Inter Kashi along with three points.

However, the AIFF Appeal Committee later put the decision "inoperative and in abeyance" until the final hearing. If Inter Kashi were awarded the three points, they would have won the I-League title as they will have 42 points then.

The AIFF Appeal Committee was to hear the case on April 28 but advanced the date to April 12. But the counsel who was to represent Namdhari did not turn up for the hearing, citing "sickness" and the AIFF Appeal Committee did not pronounce a verdict.

After another hearing on Friday, April 18, the AIFF Appeal's Committee set aside the Disciplinary Committee's order and ruled in favour of Namdhari.

"... Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Inter Kashi, and Namdhari FC has obtained 40 points, 39 points, and 32 points respectively. Accordingly, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Inter Kashi, and Namdhari FC stands at No. 1, No. 2, and No.6 respectively at the Points table: I-League 24-25," the AIFF Appeals Committee ruling said.

"As the I-League has concluded on 06.04.2025, the AIFF is directed to act forthwith by conducting a medal distribution ceremony in accordance with points obtained respectively," said the committee headed by Justice Rajesh Tandon, Supreme Court senior advocate and former judge of Uttarakhand High Court.

Following this decision, Inter Kashi released a statement stating they would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a 'truly free and fair hearing of the matter.'

'Inter Kashi will keep no stone unturned to secure justice and any celebration in the interim may ultimately prove to be premature in nature,' it's statement further read.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan won't travel to India for Women's ODI WC
Pakistan won't travel to India for Women's ODI WC
EPL PIX: City score late win; Saints hold West Ham
EPL PIX: City score late win; Saints hold West Ham
IPL PIX: Markram, Badoni take LSG to 180 for 5 vs RR
IPL PIX: Markram, Badoni take LSG to 180 for 5 vs RR
After defeat, Axar rues lack of runs at the backend
After defeat, Axar rues lack of runs at the backend
How GT beat Ahmedabad heat to tame DC
How GT beat Ahmedabad heat to tame DC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ridden Any Of These 9 Indian Metros?

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

Poonam Dhillon's Top 7 Songs

VIDEOS

Tourists from across world flock to Kashmir to revel the valley's beauty4:45

Tourists from across world flock to Kashmir to revel the...

Windstorm wreaks havoc across Jammu region7:47

Windstorm wreaks havoc across Jammu region

Nupur Sanon seen at Seema Singh's daughter wedding1:00

Nupur Sanon seen at Seema Singh's daughter wedding

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD