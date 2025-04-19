HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How GT beat Ahmedabad heat to tame DC

April 19, 2025 21:21 IST

Prasidh Krishna took a four wicket haul to help restrict DC to 203 for 8 

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna took a four wicket haul to help restrict DC to 203 for 8. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill was all praise for his bowlers, who pulled things back when it looked like Delhi Capitals might post a total well in excess of 220.

Jos Buttler produced a commanding unbeaten 97 off 54 balls to help GT chase down a stiff 204-run target with ease, in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

"The way we pulled the game back... at one point it looked like their total would be 220-230 but credit to the bowlers for pulling it back. Even in the first game, chasing around 245 we were right in the game and lost by around 10 runs. We've been chasing well," Gill said.

 

Gill also hailed the calculated and effective 119-run third-wicket partnership between Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford, which came off just 69 balls and effectively took the game away from Delhi.

Sherfane Rutherford and Jos Buttler put on a 100-run partnership

IMAGE: Sherfane Rutherford and Jos Buttler put on a 119-run partnership. Photograph: BCCI

"(It was) magnificent the way Sherfane and Buttler rotated the strike and those hits were tremendous. Their partnership wasn't just brutal hitting, it was very calculated batting. The way they rotated strike and picked their bowlers was excellent," he added.

Buttler, who was seen struggling with cramps during his innings, particularly during the 15th over when he smashed Mitchell Starc for five consecutive boundaries, admitted the heat was tough to handle.

"I think it takes you by the surprise how draining it is. I certainly felt that while batting, cramping up and stuff. But that's part of the game to be fit and (to) be able to perform under pressure in the heat," Buttler said.

The English batter wasn't too bothered about missing out on a century, saying the win mattered more.

"You want to win the game. It would have been nice, I had my chances; but the two points are nice. Rahul (Tewatia), in lots of games, comes on with few balls to face and can find the fence straight away so he's really cool under pressure."

