EPL PIX: City score late win; Saints hold West Ham

IMAGES from EPL matches played on Saturday.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly celebrates with with Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku and Omar Marmoush on scoring their first goal against Everton at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester City moved a step closer to Champions League football next season as Nico O’Reilly and Mateo Kovacic scored in the final five minutes to secure a 2-0 win over Everton in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

City move up to fourth with 58 points from 33 matches, four points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea and Aston Villa in seventh, but they have played a game more. The top five qualify for the Champions League next season.

O’Reilly stabbed the ball home from four metres after connecting with Matheus Nunes’s low cross before Kovacic drilled in the second goal from the edge of the box to make sure of the win.

It was hard work for City for 85 minutes as they battled to create clear-cut chances, while home defender James Tarkowski struck the post with a header from a corner in the first half for Everton, who remain 13th with 38 points from 33 games.

There will be relief for City manager Pep Guardiola as his side came up against the fired-up hosts in a hostile atmosphere in the third-last league game at the famous old ground before Everton move to a new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.

"We had to work hard," City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan told the BBC. "This ground is always tough to come and play at with the way they approach the game.

"We had to be careful, maybe at the beginning we didn't want to risk it too much. We came out in the second half to perform and we have done that in a brilliant way. Definitely deserved to get the three points."

The home side had their moments and their manager David Moyes can take some positives out of the game but was left to rue a hamstring injury to Tarkowski that forced the defender off.

"I thought for 60 minutes we were okay, we played well and gave them a good game," Moyes said. "Tarky (Tarkowski) coming off changes a lot of things in the game.

"Their subs made a difference and ours didn't. They took control in the second half."

Everton came closest in the first half when Tarkowski struck the post with a header from a corner, before Jake O’Brien headed off the line to keep out Kevin De Bruyne’s goal-bound shot.

City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega then made a superb point-blank save to stop Jarrad Branthwaite’s header.

But the visitors tightened their grip on the game in the closing stages and once O’Reilly opened the scoring the fight went out of the home side.

Southampton snatch 1-1 draw at West Ham with injury-time equaliser

IMAGE: Southampton's Lesley Ugochukwu scores against West Ham United at London Stadium, London. Photograph: John Sibley/ Action Images via Reuters

West Ham United were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday after Lesley Ugochukwu scored an equaliser in added time for the already-relegated south-coast club.

With Southampton staring down the barrel of a 27th defeat of the season, Chelsea loanee Ugochukwu came to their rescue with a volley in the 92nd minute to move the bottom side to 11 points. West Ham are 16th with 36 points.

Southampton now have five games left to avoid being labelled the joint-worst team in Premier League history, a record that belongs to the 2007/08 Derby County side which finished with 11 points.

West Ham could have taken the lead in the fourth minute when striker Niclas Fuellkrug connected with Lucas Paqueta's cross at the far post but Saints keeper Aaron Ramsdale made the save.

But Southampton showed more spark and had better chances in the first half, especially when Kyle Walker-Peters saw his shot go agonisingly wide while Kamaldeen Sulemana hit the bar at the half-hour mark.

After the first period ended goalless, the home fans turned on West Ham as the team walked off to loud boos at the London Stadium and that clearly had an effect as they came out firing and took the lead less than two minutes after the restart.

A counter-attack which began in West Ham's box saw the team gallop up the other end where Fuellkrug found Jarrod Bowen, who dribbled into the box and fired the ball inside the far post.

It was Bowen's 10th goal in all competitions as he hit double figures for a fourth straight season.

Fuellkrug thought he had made it 2-0 in the 67th minute from a corner when he scored from close range but the referee blew the whistle for a foul on Ramsdale.

Southampton, who looked the better side for much of the contest, refused to give up and Ugochukwu volleyed home in a chaotic finish to give the travelling fans reason to cheer in a dispiriting season.

Brentford see off Brighton in 4-2 thriller

IMAGE: Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma scores their second goal against Brentford at GTech Community Stadium, London. Photograph: Toby Melville Reuters

Brentford picked up their first home win in nine games on Saturday in an eventful 4-2 victory against 10-man Brighton, aided by two goals and an assist from Bryan Mbeumo.

The loss dented Brighton's hopes of qualifying for European football next season and left them in 10th position in the Premier League on 48 points, now just two ahead of Brentford in 11th.

Mbeumo opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Danny Welbeck clawed a goal back for Brighton just before halftime.

Mbeumo netted again early in the second half -- his 18th league goal of the season -- before finding Yoane Wissa for Brentford's third in the 58th minute.

The Seagulls struck back via Kaoru Mitoma in the 81st minute despite having Joao Pedro sent off 20 minutes earlier. They looked intent on equalising but Brentford captain Christian Norgaard put the game beyond them with his side's fourth goal five minutes into extra time.

Brighton are now winless in five league games, making them one of a number of teams to stumble in the chase for European football in the late stages of the season.

They went behind early when Keane Lewis-Potter pushed forward and sliced open the opposing defence, finding Mbeumo who surged forward and curled the ball beyond Bart Verbruggen into the bottom left corner.

The first half looked set to end 1-0 before Brighton pinched one back. Yankuba Minteh made a nuisance of himself in Brentford’s area, pulling the ball back for Mats Wieffer to cross in to Welbeck who headed home.

Brentford came out after halftime with intensity and regained the lead in the 48th minute when Mbeumo picked up the ball in the right-hand side of the box and found the net via a heavy deflection. The goal put him equal with Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood in fourth place in the scorers’ table.

Ten minutes later, Mbeumo was once again hurtling towards the box and cut back to Wissa whose shot picked up another deflection on the way in for Brentford’s third.

The red card for Pedro -- for flicking his hand into defender Nathan Collins’s face in the 62nd minute -- looked as though it had left Brighton with too much to do.

Yet they found some energy, helped by the introduction of Mitoma, who made it 3-2 with a smart finish after being played in by Jack Hinshelwood.

Brighton had their opposition on the back foot but ultimately Brentford were able to use the extra man to their advantage, sending the fans home happy after Norgaard headed in from a Mathias Jensen free kick.