After defeat, Axar rues lack of runs in the death overs

IMAGE: DC skipper Axar Patel top-scored with 39 off 32 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Axar Patel on Saturday conceded Delhi Capitals fell short by 10 to 15 runs after Gujarat Titans clinched a seven-wicket victory in the final over in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

"I think we were 10-15 runs short. I think that made the difference. When we wanted to accelerate, we kept losing set batters and we lost momentum and we couldn't finish how we wanted," he said at the post-match presentation.

Led by Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97 off 54 balls, GT chased down a stiff 204-run target with ease.

This is the first time DC has failed to defend a 200-plus target, while GT registered their maiden successful 200-plus chase.

Axar felt that a few more big hits in the final over could have made a difference while also highlighting the team's shortcomings in the field.

"Even if we got a couple more hits away in the last over, we could have restricted them. We bowled well, but if we were a little better with our catching and fielding it would have been good, but we were short with our target."

He continued, "There is not too much to think about. We just need to learn what more we could have done and not make the same mistakes next time."