HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL PIX: Markram, Badoni take LSG to 180 for 5 vs RR

IPL PIX: Markram, Badoni take LSG to 180 for 5 vs RR

Source: PTI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 19, 2025 21:50 IST

x

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giant in Jaipur, on Saturday.

Aiden Markram struck a brisk 45-ball 66 at the top of the order

IMAGE: Aiden Markram struck a brisk 45-ball 66 at the top of the order. Photograph: BCCI

Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni struck half centuries and shared a 76-run fourth-wicket partnership as Lucknow Super Giants put up 180 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match in Jaipur on Saturday.

The South African opener hit 66 off 45 deliveries, studded with five boundaries and three sixes, while Badoni scored 50 off 34 balls as the duo bailed out the LSG after they had lost Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran inside the powerplay.

Ayush Badoni in action 

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni in action. Photograph: BCCI

Abdul Samad (30 not out off 10 balls) then smashed four sixes at the back-end to give LSG a competitive total.

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/31) emerged the most successful bowler for his side, dismissing LSG skipper Rishabh Pant and Markram.

Riyan Parag is leading the Royals after regular skipper Sanju Samson was sidelined due to a side strain he sustained in the previous game.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How GT beat Ahmedabad heat to tame DC
How GT beat Ahmedabad heat to tame DC
After defeat, Axar rues lack of runs at the backend
After defeat, Axar rues lack of runs at the backend
Pakistan won't travel to India for Women's ODI WC
Pakistan won't travel to India for Women's ODI WC
Ball kid makes history at Barcelona Open
Ball kid makes history at Barcelona Open
Comeback kid Saurabh not worried about expectations
Comeback kid Saurabh not worried about expectations

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poonam Dhillon's Top 7 Songs

webstory image 2

Madras Tomato Rice: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

VIDEOS

Windstorm wreaks havoc across Jammu region7:47

Windstorm wreaks havoc across Jammu region

Nupur Sanon seen at Seema Singh's daughter wedding1:00

Nupur Sanon seen at Seema Singh's daughter wedding

Nimrat Kaur looks stunning in gym outfit0:30

Nimrat Kaur looks stunning in gym outfit

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD