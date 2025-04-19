HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pakistan won't travel to India for Women's ODI World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
April 19, 2025 20:56 IST

The Pakistan women's team have qualified for the ICC ODI World Cup to be held later this year

IMAGE: The Pakistan women's team have qualified for the ICC ODI World Cup to be held later this year. Photograph: BCCI

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday announced that their women's team will not travel to India for the ICC ODI World Cup later this year and will play their matches at a neutral venue, following the hybrid model accepted earlier this year.

When Pakistan hosted ICC Champions Trophy recently, BCCI had refused to send Indian team across the border due to diplomatic tension between the two nations and their matches were held in Dubai.

 

A hybrid model was agreed upon that allowed both India and Pakistan to play their matches at neutral venues if one of the two countries was to host an ICC event.

"Just like India didn't play in Pakistan in the Champions Trophy and were allowed to play at a neutral venue, whatever venue is decided, we will play. When there is an agreement it has to be adhered to," he said.

The PCB chief said India and ICC being the hosts of the tournament would decide on the neutral venue.

India will host the tournament from September 29 to October 26 with Australia being the defending champions.

Naqvi also expressed satisfaction over the impressive manner in which Pakistan women's team qualified for the World Cup.

Pakistan won all their five matches in the Qualifiers held in Lahore, beating Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Thailand and Bangladesh to qualify smoothly for the main round. Hosts India, England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka have already qualified.

"The team showed how to take home advantage and play like a collective unit. I am happy that women's cricket is doing well now,” he said.

He added the PCB would definitely announce a special reward for the women's team for their outstanding performance.

Naqvi also said that he was happy that the PCB had hosted another ICC event successfully after the Champions Trophy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
