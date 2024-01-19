Pant Makes Dhoni Dance To His Tunes!

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sunny Singh, Nitish Rana and Rishabh Pant on the dance floor. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sunny Singh/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was one of the guests at Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi's engagement earlier this month.

And Pant made sure Dhoni didn't get away so easily on the dance floor as he made the former skipper shake a leg.



Pant's elder sister Sakshi got engaged to Ankit Chaudhary on January 5, 2024.

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh posted pictures from the engagement party featuring Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders's star batter Nitish Rana.



'Creating bonds and unforgettable stories with these incredible souls,' he captioned the Instagram post.