Ashwin Gets Ram Temple Invite

IMAGE: Dr S G Suryah, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu state secretary, hands Ravichandran Ashwin the invite. Photograph: Venkatraman C/X

Ravichandran Ashwin received an invitation to attend the Ram Temple's pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

BJP leader Dr S G Suryah handed Ashwin the invite at his residence in Chennai on Thursday.



The 37 year old is the fourth men's cricketer to be invited for the ceremony after Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli, while former India women's captain Mithali Raj was also invited.



It remains to be seen if Ashwin and Kohli get the permission from BCCI to attend the pran pratishtha ceremony, which will take place three days before the start of the first Test against England in Hyderabad, from January 25.