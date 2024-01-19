News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin Gets Ram Temple Invite

Ashwin Gets Ram Temple Invite

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 19, 2024 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Dr S G Suryah, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu state secretary, hands Ravichandran Ashwin the invite. Photograph: Venkatraman C/X
 

Ravichandran Ashwin received an invitation to attend the Ram Temple's pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

BJP leader Dr S G Suryah handed Ashwin the invite at his residence in Chennai on Thursday.

The 37 year old is the fourth men's cricketer to be invited for the ceremony after Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli, while former India women's captain Mithali Raj was also invited.

It remains to be seen if Ashwin and Kohli get the permission from BCCI to attend the pran pratishtha ceremony, which will take place three days before the start of the first Test against England in Hyderabad, from January 25.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
One World One Family: Sachin returns to cricket field
One World One Family: Sachin returns to cricket field
What's Sania Mirza Hinting At?
What's Sania Mirza Hinting At?
Kohli Does A Bumrah To Save Six!
Kohli Does A Bumrah To Save Six!
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic eases into Round 4!
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic eases into Round 4!
More Fun Moments From Ira-Nupur's Wedding
More Fun Moments From Ira-Nupur's Wedding
Check Out England's Schedule In India
Check Out England's Schedule In India
Girls recount horrific tales of abuse at MP orphanage
Girls recount horrific tales of abuse at MP orphanage

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Will BCCI Give Kohli Permission For...

Will BCCI Give Kohli Permission For...

Will Dhoni Go To Ayodhya?

Will Dhoni Go To Ayodhya?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances