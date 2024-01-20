News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Aus Open: Balaji-Cornea loses in doubles second round

Aus Open: Balaji-Cornea loses in doubles second round

Source: PTI
January 20, 2024 10:16 IST
IMAGE: It is only the second time that Sriram Balaji has made it to the second round of the Australian Open. Photograph: Bengal Wizards Official/Instagram

India's N Sriram Balaji and his Romanian partner Victor Vlad Cornea lost their second round men's doubles match to Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

 

The Indo-Romanian combo went down 3-6, 3-6 to their 10th-seeded opponents at the Rod Laver Arena.

Balaji and Cornea defeated the Italian duo of Matteo Arnaldi and Andrea Pellegrino 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

The Balaji-Cornea team came in as an alternate pair into the competition. While the Indian is ranked 79th in ATP doubles ranking, the Romanian is ranked 69th.

It is only the second time that Balaji has made it to the second round of the Australian Open, having done so last year with fellow Indian Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan.

Overall, this is the third time Balaji has entered the second round of a Grand Slam. He had progressed to the second round of the Wimbledon 2018 with compatriot Vishnu Vardhan.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
