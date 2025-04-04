HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Boxer Hitesh makes history!

Boxer Hitesh makes history!

REDIFF SPORTS
April 04, 2025 18:08 IST

Becomes first Indian to reach World Boxing Cup finals

National champion Hitesh controlled the pace of the bout to make the final

IMAGE: National champion Hitesh controlled the pace of the bout to make the final. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Boxing Federation of India

National champion Hitesh displayed exceptional tactical acumen to pack off Frenchman Makan Traore 5-0 in the 70kg bout to become the first Indian boxer to reach the final of the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 at Foz Do Iguacu on Thursday.

The Indian pugilist adopted a cautious approach at the start against Olympian Traore but was always on the lookout to counter attack.

 

The strategy allowed Hitesh to control the pace of the bout and though he received a penalty in the third and final round, the end result was never in doubt.

He will now face Odel Kamara of England in the summit clash.

Among the other Indians in fray, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam took the fight to former Asian Under-22 champion Asilbek Jalilov of Uzbekistan but ended on the wrong side of a 2:3 split verdict in the 50kg semifinals.

Vishal went down 0-5 against Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in the 90kg semi-final while Sachin lost to Poland’s Pawel Brach in 60kg bout.

REDIFF SPORTS
