IPL: Fans erupt as Rishabh Pant fails again

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
Last updated on: April 01, 2025 22:08 IST

Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant walks out after scoring 2 off 5 balls in the match against Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Tuesday

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant walks out after scoring 2 off 5 balls in the match against Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant's dismal run in the IPL continues.

He was once again dismissed cheaply for 2 off 5 balls when he came in to bat at 32 for 2 in the match against Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Tuesday.

He walked in at a crucial juncture when the team needed him the most. But it was not to be. The 27-year-old lasted just five deliveries before he was sent back.

 

Maxwell bowled a short ball, Pant went tor a half-hearted pull and handed Yuzvendra Chahal a simple catch at short fine leg.

His soft dismissal brought out a barrage of angry reactions on social media...

Rishabh Pant tweet

Rishabh Pant tweet

Rishabh Pant tweet

Rishabh Pant tweet

Rishabh Pant tweet

Rishabh Pant tweet

Rishabh Pant tweet

Rishabh Pant tweet

Rishabh Pant tweet

Rishabh Pant tweet

