IPL: Fans erupt as Rishabh Pant fails again

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant's dismal run in the IPL continues.
He was once again dismissed cheaply for 2 off 5 balls when he came in to bat at 32 for 2 in the match against Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Tuesday.
He walked in at a crucial juncture when the team needed him the most. But it was not to be. The 27-year-old lasted just five deliveries before he was sent back.
Maxwell bowled a short ball, Pant went tor a half-hearted pull and handed Yuzvendra Chahal a simple catch at short fine leg.
His soft dismissal brought out a barrage of angry reactions on social media...