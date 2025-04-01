IPL: Fans erupt as Rishabh Pant fails again

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant walks out after scoring 2 off 5 balls in the match against Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant's dismal run in the IPL continues.

He was once again dismissed cheaply for 2 off 5 balls when he came in to bat at 32 for 2 in the match against Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Tuesday.

He walked in at a crucial juncture when the team needed him the most. But it was not to be. The 27-year-old lasted just five deliveries before he was sent back.

Maxwell bowled a short ball, Pant went tor a half-hearted pull and handed Yuzvendra Chahal a simple catch at short fine leg.

His soft dismissal brought out a barrage of angry reactions on social media...