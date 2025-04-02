What triggered LSG bowler Digvesh's unusual celebration

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Last updated on: April 02, 2025 10:34 IST

BCCI fines LSG bowler Digvesh Singh Rathi for 'letter-writing' send-off to Priyansh Arya during their IPL match in Lucknow on Tuesday

IMAGE: BCCI fined LSG bowler Digvesh Singh Rathi for 'letter-writing' send-off to Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya during their IPL match in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India penalised Digvesh Singh Rathi for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during LSG's match against PBKS at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Rathi was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed a demerit point for his 'letter-writing' celebration after dismissing Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya.

"Digvesh Singh admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the Match Referee's sanction," an IPL media advisory stated.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

PBKS won the game by eight wickets but Rathi was the pick of the LSG bowling lineup, picking up 2/30 runs in his four overs.

 

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar and Mohammed Kaif, who were calling the match at that moment, did not appreciate Digvesh's antics.

'Do batters give send-offs after hitting a four?' Gavaskar asked during commentary.

'This tells me he didn’t even expect to get a wicket. I would never do something like that after hitting a bowler.'

The controversial celebration took place on the penultimate ball of the third over during PBKS' chase of 172.

Digvesh bowled a short and wide delivery, which Arya attempted to pull without much foot movement, only to top-edge the ball.

Shardul Thakur sprinted from mid-on and completed a running catch.

As Arya walked back to the pavilion after scoring eight off nine balls, Digvesh, his teammate from the Delhi T20 League, mimicked writing a letter -- an act seemingly directed at Arya.

The umpires took note of the gesture and warned the bowler.

Both Rathi and Arya were involved in an incident during a match in the Delhi T20 League.

According to reports, Arya’s substantial salary increase contrasted with Rathi’s ongoing career progression, leading to an interpretation of the celebration as overly personal. 

The celebration drew immediate comparisons to West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams, who popularised the 'notebook' celebration after dismissing opponents, including a famous spat against Virat Kohli during a 2019 bilateral series.

