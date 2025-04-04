HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Man City's De Bruyne to leave after decade at the club

Man City's De Bruyne to leave after decade at the club

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 04, 2025 17:47 IST

x

Kevin de Bruyne has played 413 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 106 goals

IMAGE: Kevin de Bruyne has played 413 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 106 goals and providing 174 assists. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season, the 33-year-old Belgian announced on Friday.

De Bruyne has lifted 16 trophies since joining City from German side VfL Wolfsburg in 2015 -- a haul that includes six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023. He has also been named the Premier League Player of the Season twice.

"I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player. Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here -- and you deserve to hear it from me first," De Bruyne posted on Instagram.

 

"Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter," he added.

There has been speculation about De Bruyne's future at the club for months as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, De Bruyne has been central to City's success but has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

"Manchester City will bid an emotional farewell to Kevin De Bruyne this summer when his contract expires, bringing an end to a glittering 10-year period at the club." City said in a statement.

"The club and all of our fans will now take the time to deliver a fitting tribute and farewell to one of the greatest players to ever play in the Premier League."

De Bruyne has featured in 20 league matches this campaign, having been sidelined by a setback in September and difficulties in regaining full fitness.

In total, he has played 413 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 106 goals and providing 174 assists. His role as a playmaker has earned him the second-most assists in Premier League history with 118, behind Ryan Giggs (162).

Despite a disappointing season, De Bruyne still has the chance to add another trophy to his collection, with an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest scheduled for April 26.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

EPL PIX: Man United lose; Saka scores on return
EPL PIX: Man United lose; Saka scores on return
PIX: Real Madrid win thriller, enter Spanish Cup final
PIX: Real Madrid win thriller, enter Spanish Cup final
ISL: Bengaluru blank Goa to clinch home-leg semifinal
ISL: Bengaluru blank Goa to clinch home-leg semifinal
Messi's bodyguard banned from touchline
Messi's bodyguard banned from touchline
ISL semis: Jamshedpur edge Mohun Bagan in first leg
ISL semis: Jamshedpur edge Mohun Bagan in first leg

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

webstory image 2

8 Countries: Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

webstory image 3

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

VIDEOS

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar dies at 87 in Mumbai1:49

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar dies at 87 in Mumbai

Hema Malini recalls her fond memories with Manoj Kumar3:34

Hema Malini recalls her fond memories with Manoj Kumar

Ramdas Athawale makes RS MPs burst into laughter in his iconic 'poetic' style7:22

Ramdas Athawale makes RS MPs burst into laughter in his...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD