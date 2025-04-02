SEE: 'Let's not take anything for granted'

'We're just starting to scratch the surface. So let's keep working hard together as a family, as one. And we're going to get better every day.'

IMAGE: Punjab Kings have won both their opening matches of IPL 2025 under Head Coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Punjab Kings/X

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting is a pleased man after his team's big win over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

In an inspiring post-match speech in the dressing room, posted on Punjab Kings' X handle, Ponting asked his players to 'not take anything for granted' during the IPL 2025 campaign.

He compared skipper Shreyas Iyer's innings to a 'Rolls-Royce in third gear' after the skipper produced a measured half-century to shape his team's big win -- Iyer smashed 52 not out, his second unbeaten half-century in as many games, as PBKS overhauled the 172-run target in 16.2 overs for the loss of two wickets.

'Skipper (Iyer) did it easy again. Rolls-Royce just stayed in third gear for most of the day. Didn't have to go any harder than that. Just steers the ship home. You haven't got an average yet.'

Iyer is yet to be dismissed in IPL 2025, having notched up an unbeaten 97 in the opening game against Gujarat Titans. He is currently the second-highest run-getter in the season with 149 runs.

'Let's not take anything for granted with anything we're doing. Our attitudes have been spot on. We're just starting to scratch the surface. So let's keep working hard together as a family, as one. And we're going to get better every day,' he added.

He also had praise for his bowlers who made a massive difference.

'Bowling first today, Arshdeep's (Singh) first over goes for three, Lockie (Ferguson) backs it up with an over, goes for four (runs). Two overs in the power play 1 for 7.

'We get through the power play, 3 for 35. Four of the overs in power play only went for 13 runs. So, in the fifth over Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) comes on and then on the back of that, Marco (Jansen). So, Marco bowls the sixth over. He absolutely means it. He ended up with the big wicket of David Miller.

SEE: Ponting's inspiring post-match talk to Punjab Kings players. VIDEO : Kind courtesy Punjab Kings/X

'The pleasing thing for me about a lot of the things that are happening around the group, it's when guys are coming in and playing their first game or getting their first opportunity, Lockie was the same today,' said Ponting.

PBKS made one change on Tuesday, handing Lockie his debut for the side.

'The whole bowling group was outstanding. And Prabhsimran, I think you have learned a lot about yourself this week as well. I think you've proved to everyone just what a class act you are,' said Ponting.

Ponting showered all the praise on Wadhera (43 not out off 25 balls), saying he had made the most of the opportunity given to him.

'We talk about players making impact, right? You get an opportunity in a T20 game and it's all about making an impact on the game and on the contest when you can.

'He (Wadhera) only packed one shirt in his bag because he didn't think he was going to be taking much part in the game. He fields the last four overs and then I tap him on the shoulder. When I saw that they'd (LSG) made their impact sub as a left-arm off spinner, I said, mate, you're going in.

'And I said, make the most of the opportunity. Play your way.'