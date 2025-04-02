ECB Retiring Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Reacts....

'If the BCCI wants to or does not want to remember Tiger's legacy, it is for them to decide.'

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid receives the Pataudi Trophy from Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi after India's series win against England at the Oval on August 13, 2007. Photograph: Graham Crouch/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Movie legend Sharmila Tagore is distressed at the England and Wales Cricket Board's decision to 'retire' the Pataudi Trophy, named after her late husband, cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi who led India in 46 Tests.

The ECB is reportedly set to 'retire' the Pataudi Trophy, which is handed to the winner of the bilateral Test series between India and England played in England.

The Pataudi Trophy will not be presented to the winner of the series in June-July when India tour England for a five Test series.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times newspaper, the ECB wrote to Saif Ali Khan, Tiger Pataudi's son, about retiring the trophy.

IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore and Tiger Pataudi. Photograph: Rediff Archives /span>

'I haven't heard from them, but the ECB has sent a letter to Saif that they are retiring the trophy,' Sharmila told HT.

'If the BCCI wants to or does not want to remember Tiger's legacy, it is for them to decide.' The BCCI has yet to comment on the ECB's plan.

When Tiger Pataudi passed away in September 2011, then ECB chairman Giles Clarke noted in a condolence message, 'The Nawab was a very talented batsman and fine cricketer who will be remembered as one of India's greatest ever captains and he also made a significant contribution to the game as an administrator.'

'He will be much missed in cricketing circles both in this country (England) and in India and we send our sympathies and condolences to his family,' Clarke added.

Tiger Pataudi was educated in England and captained Oxford University and Sussex. His father Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the eighth nawab of Pataudi, played three Tests for England and an equal number for India, captaining the Indian team in all three Tests.

Iftikhar Pataudi would have played more Tests for England had he not fallen out with Douglas Jardine after disapproving of Bodyline during England's tour of Australia in 1932-1933.