Aus Open: Heliovaara, Patten win men's doubles title

Aus Open: Heliovaara, Patten win men's doubles title

January 25, 2025 21:46 IST

Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten

IMAGE: Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Britain's Henry Patten celebrate winning the Australian Open men's doubles title, in Melbourne, on Saturday. Photographs: Australian Open/Instagram

Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Briton Henry Patten fought back from a set down to win the Australian Open men's doubles title on Saturday, defeating Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 6-7(16), 7-6(5), 6-3.

The victory gave Heliovaara and Patten their second Grand Slam crown after they triumphed at Wimbledon last year, while for the Italians it was more heartbreak after losing both the Australian and the French Open finals last year.

"Could I have done it without you, Henry? I don't think so," Heliovaara said.

"In a team sport, doubles, the most important thing is to find yourself a good partner and I've succeeded in that pretty well, not only on the tennis court but outside the court we're such good friends.

"And I think that's what keeps us close together on the tennis court and brings us titles like this, super thankful."

The Italian third seeds started strongly, breaking serve in the opening game, and after failing to serve out the first set at 5-4 they prevailed in a thrilling tiebreak to win an 87-minute opening set.

 

Sixth seeds Heliovaara and Patten came out on top in a much shorter tiebreaker to force a third set, and after an early break allowed them take a 3-0 lead, they saved three break points to hold serve and win after over three hours on court.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

