Even Babies Join Anti-Trump Protests!

Glimpses of the nationwide 'Hands Off' anti-Trump protests in the USA, April 5, 2025.

IMAGE: A baby joins the 'Hands Off' protest in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Megan Varner/Reuters

IMAGE: The 'Hands Off' protest in Atlanta. Photograph: Megan Varner/Reuters

IMAGE: The 'Hands Off' protest in Manhattan, New York City. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump's Russian buddy makes an appearance at the 'Hands Off' protest in New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Americans protest against Trump in Manhattan. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator holds a sign featuring Elon Musk on the Washington Monument grounds. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

IMAGE: The 'Hands Off!' protest on the Washington Monument grounds. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

IMAGE: 'Hands Off!' protests in Los Angeles, here and below. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

IMAGE: Crystal Brown, 65, holds a sign during a 'Hands Off' protest in Stamford, Connecticut. Photograph: Nathan Layne/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com