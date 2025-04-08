HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Was This The Catch Of IPL 2025?

Was This The Catch Of IPL 2025?

By LAXMI NEGI
Listen to Article
April 08, 2025

Two jaw-dropping moments in the field during the Mumbai Indians-Royal Challengers Bengaluru game at the Wankhede stadium on Monday, April 7, 2025, reminded everyone that it's not just the batters and bowlers who steal the show in an IPL game.

From Ryan Rickelton's gravity-defying solo act to the tag-team stunner by Phil Salt and Tim David, these catches weren't just dismissals but moments that shifted momentum, silenced stadiums, and will be replayed for seasons to come.

 

Ryan Rickelton

Rajat Patidar was blazing away with a sensational 64 off just 32 balls when Trent Boult sent down a full delivery, angled wide outside off in the 19th over. Patidar shuffled across, attempting an audacious scoop -- but all he managed was a thick top edge that ballooned into the night sky.

Then came the moment of magic. Ryan Rickelton, stationed behind the stumps, took off in the opposite direction of the ball's trajectory.

With eyes fixed on the swirling white speck, he sprinted back, never losing sight, before launching himself full stretch into a forward dive -- a breathtaking grab that left jaws on the floor.

Ryan Rickelton

It wasn't just the timing of the dismissal -- Patidar was threatening to take the game away -- but the sheer athleticism, awareness, and composure Rickelton displayed in pulling off what's already being hailed as the catch of IPL 2025.

Phil Salt

Just when RCB needed something extraordinary, Phil Salt and Tim David delivered a moment that defied gravity and defined composure in the last over.

Deepak Chahar launched Krunal Pandya's short ball towards deep mid-wicket -- a six in any other game. But not on Monday night.

Salt sprinted, leapt, and snatched the ball mid-air. Realising he was flying over the rope, he instinctively flicked it back as he crossed into no-man's land.

Phil Salt

Enter Tim David. Perfectly placed. Completely calm. He completed the relay like it was drawn up in a fielding masterclass.

Great team-work. A game-changing moment. A reminder that catches wins matches.

MI Vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch?

LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
