All about Australian Open champion Madison Keys

January 25, 2025 16:42 IST

Madison Keys

IMAGE: Madison Keys is the second-oldest woman to claim her first Australian Open singles title in the Open era. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Factbox on American Madison Keys, who beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the Australian Open final on Saturday to win her first major title.

MADISON KEYS

Age: 29

Nation: US

WTA Ranking: 14

Seeding: 19

Grand Slam titles: 1 (Australian Open 2025)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: beat Ann Li (US) 6-4, 7-5

Second round: beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania) 7-6(1), 2-6, 7-5

Third round: beat 10-Danielle Collins (US) 6-4, 6-4

Fourth round: beat 6-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Quarter-finals: beat 28-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Semi-finals: beat 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland) 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8)

EARLY LIFE

* Keys was born in Rock Island, Illinois.

* She started playing tennis at the age of four.

CAREER TO DATE

* Having made her professional debut in 2009 aged 14, Keys won her first title on the ITF circuit in 2010 and added two more in 2012.

* In 2013, she broke into the top 100 before finishing the year ranked as world number 39.

* Her first WTA title came at 2014

Eastbourne International.

* The following year she reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon as well as the semis of the Australian Open, where she lost to eventual champion Serena Williams.

* She missed out on a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics, losing to Czech Petra Kvitova in three sets.

* She reached her first Grand Slam final at the 2017 US Open, falling to compatriot Sloane Stephens in straight sets.

* The biggest title of her career came at the 2019 Cincinnati Open after she defeated twice major winner Svetlana Kuznetsova in the final.

 

* She started the 2025 season on a high by clinching her ninth WTA Tour singles title at the Adelaide International, which she also won in 2022.

* After reaching the Australian Open semis in 2015 and 2022, Keys reached the 2025 final with a victory over five-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek.

* Keys became the second-oldest woman to claim her first Australian Open singles title in the Open era after China's Li Na, who was 31 when she triumphed at Melbourne Park in 2014.

Source: REUTERS
