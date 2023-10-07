News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Indian men, women's chess teams bag silver

Asian Games: Indian men, women's chess teams bag silver

Source: PTI
October 07, 2023 17:21 IST
Chess women

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chess India/X

The Indian men's and women's chess teams won silver medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

GM Harika Dronavalli, IM Vaishali Rameshbabu, IM Vantika Agrawal, and WGM Savitha Shri Baskar all won their games in a dominating fashion to beat South Korea 4-0 in the final round to finish with 15 match points.

 

The top-seeded Chinese team won its last round match against the UAE with a 4-0 margin to take the gold with 17/18 match points.

India

The Indian men finished their campaign with a 3.5-0.5 win against the Philippines.

Top seeds Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, and Harikrishna Pentala all won their matches against their Filipino counterparts while R Praggnanandhaa drew his game to finish second behind gold winners Iran.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

