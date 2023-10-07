News
Asian Games: India win women's kabaddi gold for 100th medal

Asian Games: India win women's kabaddi gold for 100th medal

Source: PTI
October 07, 2023 09:21 IST
IMAGE: India claimed an unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games with a thrilling 26-25 victory over Chinese Taipei in the women's kabaddi final on Saturday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

India claimed an unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games with a thrilling 26-25 victory over Chinese Taipei in the women's kabaddi final in Hangzhou on Saturday.

 

This is the women's kabaddi team's third title triumph at the Asian Games, going one better than its runner-up finish in the last edition of the Games in Indonesia and fulfilling the country's expectations of touching the historic 100-mark in the medals for the first time.

It was a very difficult outing for the Indian women as Chinese Taipei pushed them to the limit in the final, missing out on the top prize by just a solitary point.

The Indian team showed nerves of steel in the last two raids to seal the contest in its favour.

India had a five-point lead going into half time, courtesy of a super raid from Pooja, who was one of the stars of the intense title showdown that also saw the team's coach being cautioned with a green card.

Source: PTI
