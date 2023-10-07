News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asian Games: India win cricket GOLD after washout!

Asian Games: India win cricket GOLD after washout!

Source: PTI
October 07, 2023 15:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

The Indian men's cricket team clinched the gold medal on its Asian Games debut after their final against Afghanistan was called off due to rain, and the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side was adjudged winners by virtue of being seeded higher in the continental showpiece on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Afghanistan were 112 for 5 in 18.2 overs when persistent rain halted the proceedings at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, and the match never restarted from that point.

 

The Afghans had a jittery start and were reduced to 12/3 inside four overs after their top-three -- Zubaid Akbari (5), Mohammad Shahzad (4) and Noor Ali Zadran (1) -- fell cheaply.

Shivam Dube (1-0-4-1) got the first breakthrough when he had Akbari in his first over. Akbari perished going for a hook shot to a rising delivery by the Indian pacer.

In the next over, wicketkeeper-batter Shahzad was caught behind off a delivery from left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (3-0-17-1).

The Afghans committed a harakiri when Zadran was run out after a Ravi Bishnoi throw from deep square-leg helped Jitesh Sharma uproot the stumps.

Shahidullah then revived their innings scoring an unbeaten 43-ball 49 (3x4, 2x6) in a partnership with Afsar Zazai (15).

But India struck back when leg-spinner Bishnoi (4-0-12-1) broke the 37-run partnership, cleaning up Zazai with a wrong one.

From the other end, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed castled Karim Janat for 1.

That brought skipper Gulbadin Naib to the crease and he shared a 60-run partnership with Shahidullah to give some respectability to the Afghanistan total before their progress was hindered.

The match could not resume and the match referee from Sri Lanka Graeme Labrooy abandoned the match as India sealed their maiden gold in cricket at the Asian Games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Unforgettable kabaddi chaos ends in GOLD for India
Unforgettable kabaddi chaos ends in GOLD for India
Asiad: Why was India vs Iran kabaddi final suspended?
Asiad: Why was India vs Iran kabaddi final suspended?
Asiad: India win Hockey gold, qualify for Olympics
Asiad: India win Hockey gold, qualify for Olympics
Unforgettable kabaddi chaos ends in GOLD for India
Unforgettable kabaddi chaos ends in GOLD for India
Asiad: Why was India vs Iran kabaddi final suspended?
Asiad: Why was India vs Iran kabaddi final suspended?
'Bogus, untenable': NewsClick trashes Delhi police FIR
'Bogus, untenable': NewsClick trashes Delhi police FIR
World Cup PIX: Bangladesh steady after early wickets!
World Cup PIX: Bangladesh steady after early wickets!

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Asian Games: Jyothi, Deotale claim hat-trick of golds!

Asian Games: Jyothi, Deotale claim hat-trick of golds!

Golden Boys! Satwik-Chirag bag Asiad badminton gold!

Golden Boys! Satwik-Chirag bag Asiad badminton gold!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances