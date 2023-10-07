Why was India vs Iran kabaddi final temporarily suspended?

In the thrilling men's kabaddi final between India and Iran at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, a dramatic turn unfolded right at the match's conclusion.

With just over a minute remaining, the Indian team's Pawan Sehrawat faced a critical do-or-die raid. During this raid, Pawan strayed out of bounds without making contact with any Iranian defenders. In response, Amirhossein Bastami and three other Iranian defenders swiftly rushed towards Pawan, attempting to push him out.

This resulted in a moment of chaos and confusion as it remained unclear whether Pawan had been successfully tackled or not. Initially, Iran was awarded a point for their efforts in halting Pawan. However, the Indian team, including players and officials, engaged in heated discussions with the on-court umpire and TV officials.

After a thorough review, the officials made a crucial decision, granting four points to India. It was noted that the number of points could vary based on the number of players who went out alongside Pawan.

This decision sparked protests from the Iranian team, who argued against it. According to the International Kabaddi rulebook, "If a defender or defenders who have touched the ground outside the boundary (as per rule 5) hold a raider, the raider will be declared NOT OUT. The defender or defenders who have gone out of bounds only will be declared out."

Ultimately, the final decision favored India, awarding them three points as three defenders went out with the raider. Iran received one point for forcing Pawan out.

In the end, India emerged victorious with a 33-29 win, securing the coveted gold medal. This achievement brought India's total medal count to 103, placing them in the fourth position in the overall medal standings.