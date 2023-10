Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

In a historic achievement, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured India's first-ever gold in badminton at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Saturday.

The duo, set to be crowned as the World No. 1 pair next week, clinched victory in the men's doubles final by defeating Republic of Korea's Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho with a score of 21-18, 21-16 in a thrilling contest lasting 56 minutes.