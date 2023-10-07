News
Asian Games: Archers Jyothi, Deotale claim hat-trick of golds!

Asian Games: Archers Jyothi, Deotale claim hat-trick of golds!

Source: PTI
October 07, 2023 08:34 IST
IMAGE: Jyothi Surekha Vennam rallied to defeat South Korea's So Chaewon 149-145 in the women's individual compound archery event at the Asian Games. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam claimed a hat-trick of gold medals, while Aditi Swami bagged a bronze and Abhishek Verma won a silver as India's archers signed off with a historic haul of nine medals at the Asian Games, in Hangzhou on Saturday.

 

India's previous best was at Incheon 2014 when the country had won three medals.

World champion Aditi began the penultimate day at the continental showpiece by assuring the country of an unprecedented ninth medal in archery at these Games when she prevailed over Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly in a one-sided bronze play-off.

The 17-year-old Indian, who bagged the World Championship title in Berlin two months ago, was not at her best and dropped four points but that did not matter much as she won 146-140.

Later Jyothi, who had already secured a gold in mixed pair and women's team events, made it three in a row when she rallied to defeat her formidable South Korean opponent So Chaewon 149-145 in the women's individual compound archery event.

"I feel short of words and lots of emotions are going through. I need some time to give this a thinking," Jyothi said.

IMAGE: World champion Ojas Deotale won his third gold medal of the 2023 Asian Games. Photograph: SAI Media/X

21-year-old World champion Deotale edged Abhishek Verma in all-India final to win the gold medal in the men's individual compound event

Deotale outclassed his team-mate Verma 149-147 to claim his third gold medal of the Games.

He had also won the gold medal in the compound men's team and the compound mixed team events.

