Home  » Sports » 20 Stunning Sports PHOTOS From 2024

20 Stunning Sports PHOTOS From 2024

By LAXMI NEGI
January 01, 2025 09:17 IST

From the world of MotoGP champions to the intensity of football pitches and the elegance of synchronised swimming, Laxmi Negi picks images that capture unforgettable moments in sports and beyond.

 

Witness Rafael Nadal receiving a career tribute, Jorge Martin celebrating his MotoGP triumph, and LeBron James alongside Stephen Curry rejoicing after a memorable match.

Each photo tells a unique story, whether it's Carlos Sainz Jr. pushing the limits in Formula 1, Mauricio Valencia biting his gold medal, or the moon beautifully framing the Olympic cauldron and the Eiffel Tower.

These images bring together the highs, the triumphs, and the emotions that define global events, showcasing athletes and icons in their elements.

Rafael Nadal

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal waves at fans during a tribute to his career after The Netherlands eliminated Spain in the Davis Cup. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

 

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Gold medallist Mauricio Valencia of Colombia bites his medal on the podium. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Following a sensational 2024 season, Jannik Sinner faces Ben Shelton. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

Jorge Martin

IMAGE: Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin celebrates winning the MotoGP World Championship. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

 

Bournemouth

IMAGE: AFC Bournemouth's Lewis Cook takes a corner kick. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

 

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, has been at the centre of a major controversy. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

 

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Gang Sun of China in action with Piers Gilliver of Britain at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

 

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Esraa Owis of Egypt in action at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

 

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Henrique Marques Rodrigues Fernandes of Brazil in action with Saleh Elsharabaty of Jordan at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant came together to put together one of the greatest basketball teams at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: B Hatz of the United States in action in Paris. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Duet Netherlands performs at the Paris Games. Photograph: Maye-E Wong/Reuters

 

Ferrari

IMAGE: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr in action. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Jordan Christopher Houlden of Britain in Paris. Photograph: Maye-E Wong/Reuters

 

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Taliyah Brooks of the United States makes a point in Paris. Photograph: Dylan MartinezReuters

 

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Marco Arop of Canada in action at the Paris Games. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Henrique Marques Rodrigues Fernandes of Brazil in action with Saleh Elsharabaty of Jordan in Paris. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Andy Hechavarria of Cuba in action at the Olympics. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

 

Noah Lyles

IMAGE: Bronze medallist Noah Lyles of the United States reacts after the 200m race. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

 

Paris Olympics

IMAGE: The moon is pictured with the Olympic cauldron and the Eiffel Tower. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
