IMAGE: Rafael Nadal - The King of Clay. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal will be retiring from professional tennis atter the Davis Cup finals in November, he announced on social media on Thursday.

In a video posted on his official X handle, Nadal said, 'Hello everyone, I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I do not think I have been able to play without limitations.

'It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make, but in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it is the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined,' he said.

"But I am very excited that my last tournament is the final of the Davis Cup. Representing my country, I think is to come full circle, as one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player, because it was the final in Seville in 2004.

'I feel super, super lucky for all the things I have been able to experience. I want to thank the whole tennis industry, all the people who are involved in this sport. My teammates for so many years, especially my great rivals.

'I have spent so many hours with them and I have experienced so many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.'

After thanking his colleagues, his team, his family and fans, Nadal concluded: 'Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true. I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all and see you soon.'

SEE: Rafael Nadal's statement on announcing his retirement. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Rafa Nadal/X