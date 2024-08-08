Paris 2024 Olympics: STUNNING Pix!

The Paris Olympics has been a fans' delight, filled with some memorable sporting moments.



The top athletes from around the world have produced some unbelievable performances to leave their mark on the biggest stage of them all. The atmosphere is charged with excitement, as every event brings new thrills and heart-stopping action.



Reuters captures stunning pictures from the Paris 2024 Games, encapsulating the spirit and frenzy of this extraordinary event:

IMAGE: An athlete from Japan during training for artistic gymnastics - men's podium training at Bercy Arena, Paris, France. (This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture) Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

IMAGE: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States in action during heat 5. (This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture) Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

IMAGE: Sebin Choi of South Korea in action with Olga Kharlan of Ukraine during the fencing - women's sabre team gold medal match. (This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture) Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters



IMAGE: Woojin Jang of South Korea in action during his quarter-final match against Chuqin Wang of China in the men's table tennis event. (This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture) Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters



IMAGE: The athletes race in the men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1. (This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture) Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters



IMAGE: Spain's Carolina Marin in action during the badminton women's singles quarter-final against Aya Ohori of Japan. (This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture) Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters



IMAGE: Joe Fraser of Great Britain during training for artistic gymnastics. (This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture) Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

IMAGE: India's Lakshya Sen in action during the quarter-finals against Tien Chen Chou of Taiwan. (This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture) Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters



IMAGE: Alice Volpi of Italy in action against Lauren Scruggs of United States in the fencing - women's foil team gold medal match. (This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture) Photograph: Maye-E Wong/Reuters



IMAGE: France's Toma Junior Popov in action during the Group H match against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia. (This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture) Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters



IMAGE: Jian Zeng of Singapore in action during her table tennis women's singles round of 64 match against Croatia's Ivana Malobabic. (This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture) Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters



IMAGE: Eleanor Harvey of Canada in action against Alice Volpi of Italy in the fencing - women's foil Individual bronze medal bout. (This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture) Photograph: Maye-E Wong/Reuters



IMAGE: Carlo Macchini of Italy in action on the Pommel Horse in artistic gymnastics. (This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture) Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters



IMAGE: Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in action during the men's singles bronze medal match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime. (This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture) Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

