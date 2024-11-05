Will Paris Champ Be Stripped Of Gold Medal?

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won gold in the women's 66kg boxing event at Paris 2024, is facing mounting calls to be stripped of her medal.

A leaked medical report reveals that Khelif has internal testicles, an XY chromosomal pattern, and male testosterone levels.

IMAGE: Paris Olympics gold medal winning boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria has been at the centre of a storm over a gender dispute. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

A leaked medical report reveals that Khelif, previously mired in questions about her eligibility, has internal testicles, an XY chromosomal pattern, and male testosterone levels -- a profile suggesting the presence of 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a rare genetic disorder typically found in genetic males.

The controversy, initially fueled by scepticism over her inclusion in the women's division, has reignited with figures like former cricketer Harbhajan Singh demanding action from the Olympic authorities.

'The gold medal should be revoked,' Bhajji tweeted, tagging the official Olympics account.

IMAGE: Imane Khelif kisses her gold medal after the Olympics women's boxing 66kg victory ceremony at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

British commentator Piers Morgan also weighed in, calling for Khelif to be disqualified. 'Confirmation of what some of us said at the time: Khelif is a biological man. The gold medal should now be stripped and awarded to the best actual woman.'

American swimmer and activist Riley Gaines shared her frustration over the lack of action in a social media post: 'Remember the man who won an Olympic gold medal in women's boxing? His medical reports show he has XY chromosomes, male testosterone levels, testicles, & a micropenis. But that never mattered -- they believe that words & feelings make you woman, not biology.'

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields said, 'It's crazy how many people believed this was a female.'

The new details stem from a report accessed by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia, who uncovered evidence of Khelif's internal testicles, elevated testosterone levels, and ambiguous genitalia, characteristic of 5-alpha reductase deficiency.

The report, a collaboration between the Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers, indicates Khelif's XY chromosomes and an absence of a uterus, as confirmed through MRI scans and hormone tests.

Understanding 5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency

IMAGE: Imane Khelif filed a lawsuit against online harassers, including prominent figures like Elon Musk and J K Rowling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Imane Khelif/Instagram

5-alpha reductase deficiency is a genetic condition that affects individuals who are genetically male (XY chromosome), impacting their physical development both before birth and during puberty. Due to ambiguous genitalia, people with this condition may be assigned female at birth.

While their physical development at birth may not appear distinctly male, they often experience masculinisation during puberty, including increased muscle growth, hair growth, and limited breast development.

Questions regarding Khelif's eligibility first arose in 2023 when the International Boxing Association suspended her from the World Championships in New Delhi, citing high testosterone levels. Khelif contested her exclusion at the time, claiming it was part of a 'big conspiracy'.

The International Olympic Committee deemed her eligible for the Paris Olympics as she was assigned female at birth and held a female passport, which meets their criteria for participation.