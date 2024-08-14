The Olympics, From A Spectator's Lens

What is it like watching all the Olympian action and drama unfold from the spectators' galleries at the Stade de France?
Rediff.com asked Dr Rajesh Parikh, director of medical research and neuropsychiatrist at the Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, for his view of the Games.
Presenting a fascinating panoply of Dr Parikh's photographs from Paris.
Photography and sports have been a passion for me from the age of 10.
However, witnessing the Olympics seemed jinxed, having narrowly missed Beijing, London and Tokyo for a variety of reasons ranging from research work to the pandemic.
Hence, being in Paris has been absolutely exhilarating!
Besides, the city has been my second home, one with which I am hopelessly in love.
So, imagine my thrill when I get a combination of my three great passions! That too with the entire family of 9!
One couldn't ask for anything more, other than perhaps better weather.
Someone who has grown up in Mumbai with an unabashed love of the monsoons and of getting drenched in the first rains shouldn't complain about a moderate rainfall.
Yet even a drizzle puts a damper on a spectacular opening ceremony especially when one is on the Seine with no overhead cover to protect one's equipment.
Besides, the authorities had decided that for security reasons, lenses longer than 20 cm would be trashed (really); forcing one to leave one's tele zooms at home.
Voici un photo essay with limited equipment on the spectacular Games. I hope the pictures convey some of the thrill of Le Grand Spectacle.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com