20 More Stunning Sports Photos From 2024

2024 delivered unforgettable moments that epitomised triumph, passion, and sheer brilliance across the globe.

From the Paris Olympics, where Noah Lyles sprinted to gold in the 100m and Simone Biles dazzled in the gymnastics vault, to high-stakes action like Alvaro Morata lifting the Euro 2024 trophy for Spain, these images celebrate great accomplishments.

Beyond sports, the Eiffel Tower stood illuminated with Olympic rings, marking a historic year. These moments powerfully illustrate resilience, artistry, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Part 1: 20 Stunning Sports PHOTOS From 2024

IMAGE: Noah Lyles of the United States crosses the line before his competitors to win gold in the 100 metres event at the Paris Olympics, the fastest man on earth. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: Priscila of the Brazilian team competes fiercely against Spain in the women's semi-final held in Marseille during the 2024 Olympics. Photograph: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

IMAGE: Clement Bessaguet of France in action at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre at the Paris Games. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

IMAGE: Simone Biles was golden once again at Paris 2024, winning the women's vault final. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

IMAGE: Felix Oschmautz of Austria, Liam Jegou of Ireland, Matija Marinic of Croatia and Stefan Hengst of Germany in action during the Paris Games. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: Conngo athlete Vanessa Bobimbo's goggles fall off during the heat in Paris. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

IMAGE: Amir Rezanejad of the Refugee Olympic Team competes in the Men's Kayak Cross Time Trial in Paris. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

IMAGE: Daisy Osakue of Italy competes in the Women's discus at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters

IMAGE: France's Leon Marchand continued his Olympic dominance, winning gold and setting a new Olympic record in the 200m individual medley in a blistering 1:54.06. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: A French supporter waves the national flag as she swims before the race. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

IMAGE: Sunisa Lee of the United States performs on the Balance Beam in the thrilling Women's Team final at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: Ka Long Cheung of Hong Kong in action with Filippo Macchi of Italy. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

IMAGE: Cuba's Erislandy Alvarez squares off against Algeria's Jugurtha Ait Bekka in the Men's 63.5kg boxing match at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

IMAGE: Manika Batra competes against Anna Hursey of Britain in the round of 64 at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: The moon is pictured with the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower ahead the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: Spain's Marc Cucurella celebrates with the trophy after winning the Euro 2024 final. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the Rotterdam Open trophy after winning the final against Australia's Alex de Minaur. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

IMAGE: Victor Ortega Serna of Colombia competes in the men's 27m round 4 High Diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters