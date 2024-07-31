Why Simone Biles Is An Olympic Legend

IMAGE: Simone Biles in action on the Floor Exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics women's team final at the Bercy Arena in Paris, July 30, 2024. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

It was poetry in motion as Simone Biles mesmerised spectators at the Bercy Arena in Paris and watching all over the world with her dazzling routines to win her fifth Olympic gold medal as she made a triumphant return to the women's gymnastics team final at the Paris Games on Tuesday.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all-time, earned the United States its fourth Olympic gold in the women's team event with dazzling performances on all four apparatus.

IMAGE: Simone Biles in action on the Floor Exercise. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The American has been on what she described as a 'redemption tour' at the Paris Games after she shocked a global audience by suddenly withdrawing from the team final in Tokyo suffering from the 'twisties', a condition involving temporary loss of spatial awareness experienced by gymnasts while performing high-difficulty elements.

IMAGE: Simone Biles in action on the balance beam. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

"I started off with therapy this morning and ... I was feeling calm and ready," the 27 year old told an overflowing press conference at the Bercy Arena.

"As soon as I landed vault, I was like 'Oh yeah, we're definitely going to do this'.":

IMAGE: Simone Biles in action on the Balance Beam. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

With the crowd rallying behind Biles and her team-mates in the absence of the French team that failed to qualify for the final, the United States finished with a total of 171.296, an impressive 5.802 points ahead of second-placed Italy.

An incredible, high-flying vault by Rebeca Andrade helped Brazil to land the bronze, their first ever medal in the discipline. Britain finished fourth.

IMAGE: Simone Biles in action on the Uneven Bars. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Biles said it was too soon to reflect on her legacy and was surprised to hear from a reporter that she has now won a jaw-dropping 38 world and Olympic medals combined.

"I'm doing what I love and enjoying it, that's all that matters to me," she said.

"Yes, it's amazing but I don't think I'll truly understand the depth of it until I walk away from the sport."

IMAGE: Simone Biles in action on the Vault. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Biles, who was competing with her left calf taped after suffering a muscle strain during Sunday's qualifying competition, started her bid for the first of a possible five gold medals in Paris on the vault.

She powered down the runway before soaring high into the air while executing the Cheng vault to earn 14.900 points.

IMAGE: Simone Biles of United States in action on the Floor Exercise. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

She then glided through her uneven bars routine with ease to the delight of the 15,000 fans packed into Bercy Arena, who serenaded her with chants of "USA! USA! USA!". She was awarded 14.400.

IMAGE: Simone Biles in action on the Floor Exercise. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Biles moved through her action-packed beam routine with panache, with her only blip being a slight break on a free cartwheel.

IMAGE: Simone Biles celebrates the US winning gold. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Competing last on the floor, Biles exuded confidence as she held a captive audience while performing her gravity-defying tumbling passes. She earned 14.666 points to seal the US victory, sparking joyous celebrations around the arena.

After Biles' final score flashed up on the giant screen, the triumphant American quintet that included Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera rushed onto the floor with a giant American flag as thousands of fans in the stands reached for their cell phones, determined to capture the moment.

"You can definitely tell that she's a different person from Tokyo than she is now," said her team-mate Jordan Chiles, who was part of the silver medal-winning US team in Tokyo and is one of Biles's closest friends.

IMAGE: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Hezly Rivera celebrate with the US flag after winning gold in the Artistic Gymnastics women's team final. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Biles' only real misstep of the night came before the competition had even started. Wearing a white Team USA tracksuit, she appeared so focused on the task at hand that she emerged from the tunnel and headed straight towards the team's bench instead of pausing for the team's introduction by venue announcers.

After being stopped in her tracks by her team-mates, a sheepish Biles took a few steps back, and beamed a big smile as the crowd let out a deafening roar when her name was announced.