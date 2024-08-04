News
Olympics PIX: St Lucia's Alfred storms to women's 100m gold

Olympics PIX: St Lucia's Alfred storms to women's 100m gold

August 04, 2024 01:22 IST
IMAGE: World's fastest woman Julien Alfred created history by winning Saint Lucia’s first-ever Olympic medal. Photographs: Edgar Su/Reuters

Julien Alfred delivered a brilliant gun-to-tape performance to win the women's 100 metres final on Saturday and claim Saint Lucia's first-ever Olympic medal.

 

Alfred made her usual slick start and remained clear in heavy rain on a sodden track to come home in a national record 10.72 seconds.



World champion and race favourite Sha'Carri Richardson took silver in 10.87 but the American never really threatened and her compatriot Melissa Jefferson claimed bronze in 10.92.



A notable absentee from the final was Jamaican double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who missed her semi-final after security officials at the Stade de France refused to let her in.

Source: REUTERS
