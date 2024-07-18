News
Morata Copies Messi!

Morata Copies Messi!

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 18, 2024 12:49 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alvaro Morata/Instagram

Spain etched their name in European footballing history, becoming the first nation to win four Euro titles.

The jubilation following their thrilling 2-1 victory over England at Berlin's Olympic Stadium was nothing short of epic, stretching for over 24 hours.

The celebrations kicked off immediately after the final whistle.

Players rushed towards the stands, engulfing their families in joyous embraces.

Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata, the much adored Spanish skipper, took centre stage.

Following in Lionel Messi's footsteps, Morata claimed his own piece of trophy magic -- a well-deserved nap cuddled up with the Euro 2024 prize!

Alvaro Morata

IMAGE: Morata with his Italian model wife Alice Campello and their four children. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alvaro Morata/Instagram
 
REDIFF SPORTS
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

