News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Noah Lyles is the world's fastest man!

Noah Lyles is the world's fastest man!

Last updated on: August 05, 2024 01:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Noah Lyles

IMAGE: Noah Lyles of United States wins 100m by a whisker. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Noah Lyles of the United States won an enthralling and dramatic men's Olympic men's 100 metres final by fractions of a second in a time of 9.79 on Sunday.

Kishane Thompson of Jamaica took the silver in the same time and Fred Kerley of the US claimed bronze in 9.81.

Noah Lyles

IMAGE: Noah Lyles of United States crosses the line to win gold. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

It was the first time an American had won the title since Justin Gatlin in 2004 and Lyles raised his arms in triumph to wild cheers from the packed crowd at the Stade de France as his name appeared at the top of the standings.

He made a slower start out of the blocks than his rivals but accelerated through the finish to clinch victory by five thousandths of a second.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 5, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 5, 2024
Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold
Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold
Tara Djokovic's 'dad is the best'
Tara Djokovic's 'dad is the best'
Sreejesh stars as India down Britain to enter semis
Sreejesh stars as India down Britain to enter semis
Ukraine's Mahuchikh wins gold in women's high jump
Ukraine's Mahuchikh wins gold in women's high jump
Djokovic claims Olympic gold, calls it career peak
Djokovic claims Olympic gold, calls it career peak
Olympic golf: Shubhankar ends tied 40th, Bhullar 45th
Olympic golf: Shubhankar ends tied 40th, Bhullar 45th

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PIX: China end US reign; Sjostrom does sprint double

PIX: China end US reign; Sjostrom does sprint double

PIX: Sreejesh continues to sparkle in 'last dance'

PIX: Sreejesh continues to sparkle in 'last dance'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances