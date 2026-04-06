'Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time': Trump's new deadline for Iran

Amid escalating tensions, Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, threatening significant repercussions for Tehran's energy and civil infrastructure.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures after delivering an address to the nation about the Iran war at the White House in Washington, DC, April 1, 2026. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions.

Trump warned Iran of severe consequences, including targeting energy and civil infrastructure, if the Strait remains closed.

The US President's ultimatum includes a harsh tone, referencing 'Power Plant Day' and 'Bridge Day' in Iran.

Trump believes Iranian civilians opposed to their government would support US actions against Iran.

Discussions are reportedly ongoing, suggesting a potential deal could be reached before the deadline.

As the tensions continue to escalate between the US and Iran, United States President Donald Trump has appeared to extend the deadline amid mounting pressure on Tehran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!"

Trump’s Expletive-Laced Rant At Iran

This came right after he used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or to 'open the Strait', noting that Tuesday will be the day when Washington will wrap up all of Iran's energy and civil infrastructure.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he stated in his post.

Trump had first made the threat to reopen the Strait of Hormuz late last month.

He said the country had just 48 hours to open up the critical waterway. He then pushed that deadline back several days before delaying it again to Monday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET, CNN reported.

Potential Deal Before Deadline

Earlier, during an interview with Axios, Trump said, "There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there," adding that discussions are ongoing and suggested a deal could still be reached before the deadline.

Trump's View on Iranian Civilians

Responding to concerns about potential civilian harm, Trump said he believes Iranian civilians opposed to their government would support such actions.

"They are living in fear. They are afraid we are gonna leave in the middle of the war, but we are not going to leave," the US President told Axios.