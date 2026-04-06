Iran hits over 10 sites in Israel's Haifa; 2 killed

An Iranian missile strike on Haifa has resulted in casualties and intensified conflict between Iran and Israel, prompting search operations and ceasefire discussions.

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at the site of a projectile impact, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Haifa, Israel, April 6, 2026. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

Key Points Two people were killed in Haifa after an Iranian ballistic missile hit a residential building.

Search operations are underway for two more individuals believed to be in the affected building.

Multiple sites in Haifa were reportedly hit in the latest round of Iranian strikes, causing damage and injuries.

The US and Iran are reportedly discussing a potential ceasefire amid escalating conflict.

Israeli Defence Forces claim to have targeted Iranian infrastructure in Tehran, while Iran reports damage near Sharif University.

Two people have been killed while search operations are underway for two more individuals after an Iranian ballistic missile struck a residential building in Haifa, Times of Israel reported on Monday.

"We are focusing all efforts on the four family members who are supposed to be here, using all means at our disposal," Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy tells reporters.

Noting that the warhead of the ballistic missile that struck the residential building may not have exploded upon impact, Levy said, "We evacuated several buildings, so that in the unlikely case that the missile explodes, nobody will be hurt."

IMAGE: Multiple sites in Haifa were reportedly hit in the latest round of Iranian strikes. Photograph: MDA/Reuters

The country's emergency service, Magen David Adom, also said on Monday that several people were injured following the missile strike on a residential building in Haifa.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera Breaking reported that over 10 sites were hit in Haifa in the latest round of Iranian strikes.

Damage was also reported in central Israel after an apparent cluster munition impact in Haifa, Times of Israel reported, citing rescue services. It mentioned that one of the suspected bomb impacts sparked a car fire, while another flipped over a vehicle, as per the footage.

As per the MDA, following the missile fire toward northern Israel, paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating four mildly injured patients with signs of smoke inhalation to Rambam Hospital.

IMAGE: Several people were injured following the missile strike on a residential building in Haifa. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

Escalating Tensions Between Iran and Israel

As tensions escalate in the region, the Israeli Defence Forces said on Monday that it completed a wave of strikes targeting the infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran.

Meanwhile, it also mentioned that a mosque and a gas station were damaged near Tehran's Sharif University after US-Israeli strikes.

A gas outage hit several parts of Tehran, it reported, citing the Iranian state broadcaster.

The developments come as the US-Israel and Iran stand 37 days into the conflict, which began on February 28 after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and top-ranking commanders of the Islamic republic with subsequent attacks in West Asia and the Gulf's civilian, industrial, and strategic infrastructure.

Ceasefire Negotiations

With the deadline set by US President Donald Trump fast approaching for Iran, Axios reported on Sunday (local time), citing sources that the US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could result in a permanent end to the war.