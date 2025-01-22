The Amazing Riflewomen Making History

22 Assam Rifles women personnel are in the Republic Day marching band contingent.

Dressed in crisp uniforms, playing bagpipes, drums and side drums, the year-old band has already built an admirable reputation.

IMAGE: The Assam Rifles Mahila Band with then director-general Lieutenant General P C Nair. Photographs and Videos: Kind courtesy Assam Rifles

A group of 22 girls make their way to the heart of Delhi every day at the crack of dawn braving the winter cold.

For some of them it is their first time in Delhi.

Dressed in crisp uniforms carrying bagpipes, drums and side drums, the riflewomen of Assam Rifles arrive at a designated spot to rehearse for their biggest ever performance -- one that will be seen by all of India on Republic Day.

The riflewomen are drawn from different parts of the country, many are from the North East and are part of the 58-member Assam Rifles marching band contingent.

They have travelled far from the Assam Rifles HQ in Nagaland to Delhi to be a part of the nation's grandest parade on Republic Day.

"We will march 9-12 kilometres 120 steps per minute. All along the route we will continue to play; the Assam Rifles regimental song will be played when we march past the Presidential dais," says Grishmi Srivastava, a Lucknow native who joined the Assam Rifles in 2021.

The Assam Rifles is India's oldest paramilitary force. It is responsible for guarding the North East borders, countering terrorism and maintaining law and order. There are 1,500 riflewomen serving in the Assam Rifles.

The riflewomen carry out all duties and have also served in Jammu and Kashmir -- and served in UN missions in Sudan, Golan Heights and Congo.

The band contingent arrived in Delhi a fortnight ago and rehearses for around six hours every morning.

On Republic Day, the band will start from North Block and make their way to India Gate where they will take a 10 minutes break and then go forward to the Red Fort.

Ten girls in the group play the bagpipes, one of the most difficult instruments which requires physical strength and skilful finger coordination.

The instrument weighs around 3 kgs and needs arm strength and dexterous use of the finger.

"Blowing the pipes needs a lot of energy. If all the three drone are opened, one has to blow continuously," says Band Major Pooja, a native of Nanded, Maharashtra.

"It takes some time to get used to it in the beginning, but then it becomes easier with practice," says the riflewoman, whose father is a driver.

IMAGE: A band member poses for a photo with her instrument.

Riflewoman Pooja joined the Assam Rifles in 2018 and had always dreamed of joining the fauj.

As band major she has a command role. The band follows her orders and responds to the specific movements of the mace or long staff that band commanders hold in their hands.

"Wielding the mace is an art. The mace is made out of wood and can hurt the hand when we practice throwing it up in the air and catching it. It has to be done in a seamless and elegant manner," she explains.

Women were inducted into the band by Assam Rifles for the first time in 2022. Riflewomen from various battalions were selected and trained in the music wing of the training centre in Sukhovi, Nagaland.

IMAGE: A band member proudly shows her medals.

Since then they have performed all over the North East including the famous Hornbill Festival in Nagaland and won the silver medal female category in the All India Police band competition last year.

"I did not know that I would get the opportunity to be part of the band when I joined as a riflewoman in 2021, and I enjoy being a band member," says Riflewoman A Eloni from Manipur who plays the side drum.

The daughter of Assam Rifles personnel, she joined the force after her father died while in service.

Since its first performance in 2023, the Assam Rifles Mahila Band has received applause and admiration wherever it has performed.

And when they march down Kartavya Path on the nation's most important day, it will be our turn to give them a cheer that stays with them long after they have returned to their posts in the North East.

