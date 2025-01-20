HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The History Makers On Republic Day!

The History Makers On Republic Day!

By ARCHANA MASIH
January 20, 2025
January 20, 2025 14:04 IST

The band women are drawn from different parts of India and have been practicing along with their male counterpart in New Delhi for the past few days.

IMAGE: Assam Rifles personnel take part in the Republic Day Parade 2025 rehearsal at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, January 4, 2025. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Something unique will take place on Kartavya Path when 22 women will participate in the 58-member Assam Rifles Band during the Republic Day parade.

The Assam Rifles launched the Women's Pipe Band in 2023 under then director-general Lieutenant General P C Nair.

A first for the 189-year-old paramilitary force, the band underwent months of training in Dimapur, Nagaland, and gave its first scintillating performance last year.

Since then the Mahila Pipe Band has performed in various places in the North East and wowed audiences.

The band women are drawn from different parts of India and have been practicing along with their male counterpart in New Delhi for the past few days.

The band will be led by Warrant Officer Jayman Gurung and follow the Assam Rifles marching contingent commanded by Captain Karanveer Singh Kumbhawat.

The band participating in this year's parade is a fusion of Brass, Pipe and Mahila Bands.

There are presently 1400 riflewomen serving in the Assam Rifles. The first batch of women joined the force in 2016.

IMAGE: Assam Rifles personnel during rehearsals, January 8, 2025. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Assam Rifles is responsible for securing the North East border, countering insurgency and maintaining law and order.

The riflewomen carry out all the above duties and have also served in Jammu and Kashmir. The Assam Rifles women have also served in UN missions in Sudan, Golan Heights and Congo.

So keep a look out for the riflewomen marching down playing their drums and bagpipes. They will surely take your breath away!

SEE: The Assam Rifles Mahila Pipe Band

Video: Kind courtesy Assam Rifles/X

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

ARCHANA MASIH / Rediff.com
