The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: A child is taken to safety in a cooking pot in rain-hit Sukma, Chhattisgarh. Photograph: ANI

Food for elephants.

Didi's momos.

And a desperate search for water.

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

One auto, 27 passengers

Location: Fatehpur

And here's what they told an astonished Uttar Pradesh police when they were stopped.

When the water at this dam overflowed...

Location: Mandya

With the monsoon lashing Mandya in Karnataka, water had to be released from the Krishna Raja Sagara dam.

Here's what happened next.

20,000 peepal saplings and elephants

Location: Korea

Did you know there is a Korea (the locals call it Koriya) in Chhattisgarh.

And this district has come up with an innovative solution to their 'elephant-sized' problem.

In order to prevent elephants from straying into nearby villages in search of sustenance, the Anandpur nursery has grown around 20,000 peepal saplings. These will be used to create a 'food zone' for wild elephants in the district's forest area.

Sizzling hot Mouni!

Location: Mumbai

Mouni Roy, who's made quite an impression as Junoon in the Brahmastra trailer, always looks stunning off screen as well.

She can carry off both Indian and Western styles with ease.

What did she choose this time?

A cooking pot saved this child

Location: Sukma

In rain-battered Ponga Bheji in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, as it tragically happens in many parts of the country, people's lives and properties were in danger due to raging rivers and overflowing nullahs.

This couple risked their lives to save their child.

Didi's momos

Location: Darjeeling

Mamata Banerjee's skills are not just limited to politics and poetry.

Here is the West Bengal CM preparing momos at a stall in Darjeeling.

Cross flooded river for drinking water

Location: Nashik

And the water crisis in Maharashtra continues

From climbing down a well to digging for water, the desperate search continues.

In Borichiwadi village, women are currently forced to cross a flooded river to fetch water.

Despite the Jal Shakti department's schemes, these villagers depend on stored water through the year.

And they have been struggling with this problem for 25 years.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com